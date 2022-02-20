'Remain Gravely Concerned': G7 Foreign Ministers on Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations on Saturday, 19 February released a joint statement indicating that they "remain gravely concerned about Russia’s threatening military build-up around Ukraine, in illegally annexed Crimea and in Belarus."
The foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America further reiterated their "unwavering commitment" towards the "sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine, and urged Russia to move towards a diplomatic solution.
The statement read:
“As a first step, we expect Russia to implement the announced reduction of its military activities along Ukraine’s borders. We have seen no evidence of this reduction,” they added.
The G7 foreign ministers on Saturday also warned Russia of 'massive consequences' in case of any further military aggression in Ukrainian territory.
Condemning Russia's ceasefire violations along the tense border areas, the foreign secretaries underlined Russia's disregard for the Minsk Agreements, calling upon the nation for de-escalation.
"Russia must de-escalate and fulfil its commitments in implementing the Minsk Agreements. The increase in ceasefire violations along the line of contact in recent days is highly concerning. We condemn the use of heavy weaponry and indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas, which constitute a clear violation of the Minsk Agreements," the statement on Saturday read.
The Minsk Agreements struck in 2014 and 2015 and named after the Belarus capital, aimed at ending the war between the government of Ukraine and the Russian-speaking secessionists in eastern Ukraine.
