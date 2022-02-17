‘Only Goal of West Is to Organise War’: Russia & US Go Back and Forth at UNSC

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@beautyller)
With tensions escalating between the United States (US) and Russia over the Ukraine crisis, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, 17 February, said that "Russia plans to manufacture a pretext for its attack" on Ukraine.
Blinken was addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on "Russia's threat to peace and security". Meanwhile, the Russian spokesperson retorted by saying that the "only goal of the West is to organise a war".
"This Council's primary responsibility is the preservation of peace and security. The most immediate threat to peace and security is Russia's looming aggression against Ukraine. This crisis directly affects every member of this Council and all countries of the world," he added, as per the news agency ANI.
Blinken concluded that “diplomacy is the only responsible way to resolve this crisis and an essential part of this is through the implementation of the Minsk Agreement.”
Meanwhile, addressing the council, the Russian spokesperson said, “Yesterday the vice president of Ukraine stated that there will be no new laws on the special status of Donbas, so no direct agreements. She also acknowledged that there is no pressure exerted by the West on them to implement the Minsk agreement.”
“The only goal of the West is to organise a war. If this is not the case, then the puppet government of Ukraine would have been compelled to implement the Minsk agreement a long time ago. Since this is not taking place, we can state that the West wants a war with Russia,” he added.
India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti also addressed the council and said, “Any steps that increase tension may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of securing international peace and security. Quiet and constructive diplomacy is the need of the hour.”
He added that India's interest is in “finding a solution that can provide for immediate de-escalation of tensions taking into account legitimate security interests of all countries to secure long-term peace, stability in the region and beyond,” ANI reported.
“We reiterate our call for the peaceful resolution of the situation by sincere and sustained diplomatic efforts to ensure that concerns of all sides are amicably resolved through constructive dialogue,” Tirumurti added.
The back and forth comes after United States President Joe Biden on Thursday said the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was "very high" and could take place within days, despite Moscow's claim to be pulling troops from the border.
Biden told reporters at the White House that the threat is "very high, because they have not moved any of their troops out. They've moved more troops in," news agency AFP reported.
He added, "We have reason to believe they're engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in. Every indication we have is that they're prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine…My sense is it will happen in the next several days."
(With inputs from ANI and AFP.)
