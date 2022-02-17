‘Only Goal of West Is to Organise War’: Russia & US Go Back and Forth at UNSC

Meanwhile, addressing the council, the Russian spokesperson said, “Yesterday the vice president of Ukraine stated that there will be no new laws on the special status of Donbas, so no direct agreements. She also acknowledged that there is no pressure exerted by the West on them to implement the Minsk agreement.”

“The only goal of the West is to organise a war. If this is not the case, then the puppet government of Ukraine would have been compelled to implement the Minsk agreement a long time ago. Since this is not taking place, we can state that the West wants a war with Russia,” he added.