Russia Says It Could Deploy Troops in Latin America As Talks over Ukraine Fail

As talks between Russia and NATO concluded, a top diplomat of the former said that military personnel could be deployed to Cuba and Venezuela if tensions with the US escalate any further, Associated Press reported.

Sergei Ryabkov, who is the deputy foreign minister, could "neither confirm nor exclude" the above mentioned possibility of the deployment of troops because "it all depends on the action by our US counterparts."

He also referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning that the Kremlin could resort to "military-technical measures" if the US and NATO did not concede to their demands.