Prince Andrew: Where Settlement Money Will Come From & Why He Must Not Be Prince

In terms of the Queen’s finances , the public and private have long been intertwined. Until 1760, the monarch personally bore the costs of government, mainly from revenues arising from Crown land. In 1760, George III surrendered the income from (what became known as) the Crown Estate , with parliament responsible for raising the revenue necessary to meet the cost of government through taxation.

In return, George III received the civil list, an annual sum paid by the Treasury to meet the costs of the monarchy, and retained the income from the Duchy of Lancaster. This is a separate estate held in trust for the monarch, which in 1760 was worth very little, and so did not figure in this broader arrangement.