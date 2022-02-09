Queen Camilla: Why the Royal Title Change Matters

Photographers camped for days outside the hotel to capture the 20 seconds it took for Charles and Camilla to enter a waiting car. The camera flashes were so intense, there were fears that television footage of the event could cause epileptic seizures. Just five years before, such was the public anger over the breakdown in Charles and Diana's marriage that Camilla was pelted with bread rolls in a supermarket car park.

Now, she will be Queen Camilla, crowned alongside King Charles III (or whatever regnal title he chooses) at the coronation. The decision is in line with precedent. Simply put, the wife of a king has the title queen consort. For evidence, you need to look no further than the previous three kings. It was George VI and Queen Elizabeth, George V and Queen Mary, and Edward VII and Queen Alexandra (we’ll ignore the Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson for these purposes).

There was no precedent for the initial proposal of the princess consort. However, had Camilla become a princess consort, this could have been a new development that future generations followed. But Queen Camilla also removes any doubt that when Prince William becomes king, the Duchess of Cambridge will become Queen Catherine.