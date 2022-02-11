Prince Charles Who Met Queen 2 Days Ago Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

Prince Charles.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@rickburin)
Prince Charles is self-isolating after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 10 February.
It is the second time he tested positive for the virus, but he is not showing any symptoms, sources in the royal family say.
The Prince of Wales met Queen Elizabeth II two days ago in Windsor.
He is the eldest son of the Queen and heir apparent to the British throne.
Just the day before he tested positive, Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Bowles met Chancellor Rishi Sunak and others at a reception that was held in the British Museum.
Home Secretary Priti Patel was also present the event.
The lady being honoured was a Jewish-English moneylender and business person who lived in Hampshire during the 13th century.
After he tested positive for COVID-19, Charles cancelled his presence at the ceremony.
The cancellation was announced only 12 minutes before he was due to be there.
More than 1,000 people had gathered to see the Prince.
The Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson, unveiled the statue on his behalf.
Clarence House released a statement saying that His Royal Highness was "deeply disappointed not to be able to attend... and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."
(With inputs from BBC.)
