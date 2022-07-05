How Pakistan's Economic Crisis Has Sent Prices Skyrocketing

Foreign exchange reserves with the Pakistan central bank currently stand at US$10.3 billion (£8.4 billion). This is a sharp drop from US$16.6 billion in January 2022. Though recently bolstered by Chinese bank lending, reserve levels have been volatile since late April 2022, when a political crisis resulted in the ousting of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

In Pakistan, imports are far higher than exports. To preserve foreign currency, an early measure taken by the newly appointed government in May 2022 was to ban many types of imported goods deemed non-essential luxury items. The list initially included chocolate, nappies, pet food, and tampons, but has been amended since.

Initially, there were concerns that pets and livestock would be malnourished because of this ban, and that chocolate would be confiscated at international airports. And that menstruating women would not have access to sanitary pads. Because of public pressure, the list has been amended and clarified. Chocolate is no longer being seized, pet food has been taken off the list, and sanitary pads are being manufactured domestically.