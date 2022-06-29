Lanka IOC Provides Fuel as Government Pumps Go Dry in Sri Lanka

Lanka IOC, the subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation in Sri Lanka, kept its petrol pumps running throughout Tuesday, 28 June, amid Sri Lanka's worsening fuel crisis. This is happening while government-owned petrol pumps have run dry.

On Monday, 27 June, the Sri Lankan government had announced that it was suspending the sale of fuel for non-essential services for two weeks till 10 July.

Stating that it has run out of fuel, the island nation requested both private and public sector employees to work from home.

An LIOC official said that they had issued petrol to private vehicles on Tuesday but that had to be stopped midway due to high demand.

Meanwhile, the government issued tokens to vehicles that had waited in queues for over three days. The military, which distributed the tokens, said that those vehicles would be prioritised when the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) resumed their deliveries.