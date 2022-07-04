Sri Lanka: Education Ministry Declares Week-Long Holiday Amid Fuel Crisis

Amid the ongoing fuel crisis induced by a crumbling economy, the Sri Lankan Education Ministry has declared a week-long holiday from 4 July for all government and state-approved private schools.

"All government and government-approved private schools in Colombo city limits, as well as schools in other main cities in the other provinces, will be closed during the next week due to prolonged power cuts," the ministry announced, reported by the Daily Mirror, a daily English-language newspaper published in Colombo.