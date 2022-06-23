Amid Pakistan's Currency Crisis, China Extends USD 2.3 Billion Loan

China, on Wednesday, 22 June, agreed to extend a loan worth 15 billion yuan (USD 2.3 billion) to Pakistan in view of the latter's depreciating local currency and depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan signed a loan facility agreement with a Chinese consortium of banks to finalise the loan.

Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail took to Twitter to thank the Chinese government for "facilitating this transaction."

Ismail said the "inflow was expected within a couple of days."