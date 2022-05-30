Pak-Based Terror Groups Running Training Camps in Taliban Areas, Says UN Team

The report further stated, "The same member state reported that in January 2022, a Taliban delegation visited a training camp used by LeT in the Haska Mena district of Nangarhar."

"In October 2021, according to one member state… LeT leader, Mawlawi Assadullah, met with Taliban Deputy Interior Minister Noor Jalil," the report added.

The report further referred to JeM as a Deobandi group, ideologically closer to the Taliban.

"The leader of the group is Masood Azhar and Qari Ramazan is the newly appointed head of JeM in Afghanistan," the report stated.

Talking about LeT, the report said, "Within Afghanistan, according to one member state, it is led by Mawlawi Yousuf."

The report also said that the Taliban "appear confident in their ability to control the country" and "wait out" the international community to obtain recognition of their government.