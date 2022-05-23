Taliban Orders Women News Anchors in Afghanistan To Cover Faces While on TV

Militant organisation Taliban, which had seized control of Afghanistan in August last year, has ordered women TV news anchors to cover their faces while on air.

As per local news reports, the Information and Culture Ministry headed by the Taliban issued the order on Thursday, 19 May, but was complied with only from Sunday, as the Vice and Virtue Ministry began enforcing the decree. The Vice and Virtue Ministry is in charge of implementing Islamic law in the nation, as defined by the Taliban.

The Information and Culture Ministry emphasised the wearing of the hijab, and said the policy was "final and non-negotiable," reported news agency AP.