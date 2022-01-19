Al Qaeda's Links With Terror Groups LeT & JeM Strengthening: Indian Envoy at UN
Ambassador TS Tirumurti's remarks were made at the United Nations International Counter Terrorism Conference.
"Al Qaeda’s linkages with Security Council proscribed terrorist entities like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed has continued to strengthen," India said at the United Nations International Counter Terrorism Conference on Tuesday, 18 January.
India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, stated:
"It has underlined that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts. It’s therefore vital that sympathisers of Al Qaeda in Taliban stop their support to Al Qaeda and Islamic State."
Emphasising the duty of all member states of the UN to fulfil their obligations towards countering terrorism, the Indian envoy said, "Terrorists are terrorists; there are no good and bad ones. Those who propagate this distinction have an agenda. And those who cover up for them are just as culpable."
'Emergence of Anti-Hindu, Anti-Sikh Phobias Concerning': Tirumurti
Contemporary forms of religiophobia that have emerged, such as anti-Hindu, anti-Sikh, and anti-Buddhist phobias, are a matter of concern, Ambassador Tirumurti said at the UN event.
"Another trend which has of late become prominent is highlighting certain religious phobias. The UN has highlighted some of them over the years, namely, those based on Islamophobia, Christianophobia and antisemitism – the three Abrahamic religions. These three find mention in the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. But new phobias, hatred or bias against other major religions of the world need to also be fully recognised," he said at the conference.
"The emergence of contemporary forms of religiophobia, especially anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist and anti-Sikh phobias is a matter of serious concern and needs attention of the UN and all Member States to address this threat. It is only then can we bring greater balance into our discussion on such topics."T S Tirumurti
Alluding to D-company head Dawood Ibrahim, who believed to be hiding in Pakistan, Tirumurti stated, "We have seen the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts not just given state protection but enjoying 5-star hospitality."
Pakistan had in 2020 acknowledged the presence of 1993 blasts mastermind Ibrahim on its soil.
