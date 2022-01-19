Al Qaeda's Links With Terror Groups LeT & JeM Strengthening: Indian Envoy at UN

Contemporary forms of religiophobia that have emerged, such as anti-Hindu, anti-Sikh, and anti-Buddhist phobias, are a matter of concern, Ambassador Tirumurti said at the UN event.

"Another trend which has of late become prominent is highlighting certain religious phobias. The UN has highlighted some of them over the years, namely, those based on Islamophobia, Christianophobia and antisemitism – the three Abrahamic religions. These three find mention in the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. But new phobias, hatred or bias against other major religions of the world need to also be fully recognised," he said at the conference.