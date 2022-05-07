Taliban Orders Afghan Women to Cover Face in Public, Says Blue Burqa Most Ideal

An edict issued on 7 May by the Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has stated that Afghan women must cover their faces in public.

The order is an escalation of the group's rising restrictions on women in public that has sparked outrage from the international community and many Afghans, reported Reuters.

At a press conference in Kabul, a spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice read a ruling from the group's chief, saying that if a woman did not cover her face outside the home, her father or closest male relative would be visited and subsequently imprisoned or fired from government jobs.