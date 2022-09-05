As New UK PM, Liz Truss Inherits a Looming Recession and a War in Ukraine

Born to parents whom she describes as being "to the left of Labour," Liz Truss's association with politics began at a very early age. Her mother was a member of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, an organisation that fights for nuclear arms regulation across the world.

Before joining the Tories, Truss was with the Liberal Democrats, president of the Liberal Democrats at Oxford University (where she studied politics, philosophy, and economics at Merton College, Oxford). She was also a member of the national executive committee of Liberal Democrat Youth and Students (LDYS).

With respect to her state high school in Leeds, Truss has said that children were "let down" due to "low expectations, poor educational standards, and lack of opportunity," and has cited the school as one of the reasons she turned Conservtative. Other students and teachers of the school, however, have disagreed vehemently, accusing her of lying in order to score political points.