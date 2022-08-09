UK PM Race: Candidates Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss Approach The Cost-Of-Living Crisis

The two finalists in the race for UK's next Prime Minister, Indian-British former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss fought over the best way to address the rising cost-of-living crisis in the United Kingdom.

Sunak and Truss are going against each other in the race to elect a new Conservative Party Leader and the winner will become the British Prime Minister from September 2022 onwards. The race is beginning to heat up as of Monday, August 8.

Curbing inflation has become the major issue in the race for 10 Downing Street with both finalists putting forth different approaches to the crisis, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

Truss has pledged immediate tax cuts if elected, however, Sunak has promised a more targeted approach with support for the most vulnerable households and tax cuts further down the line.

Over the weekend, Truss told The Financial Times that her plan of lowering taxes as opposed to offering handouts was more Conservative which led to a new row between the two candidates. The former Chancellor Sunak replied by saying it is "simply wrong to rule out further direct support" for struggling families, especially during winter.

In a column for The Sun, Sunak wrote his opinion against Truss's plan.