'No. 1 Threat': Rishi Sunak Pledges Tough Stance Against China if Elected UK PM

Rishi Sunak on Sunday, 24 July, called China the "number one threat" to global and domestic security, and pledged a tougher stance against the country if he's elected as Britain's next prime minister.

Sunak's pledge comes after his rival in the race to the country's top office, Liz Truss, accused him of being weak against countries like Russia and China.

China's state-run Global Times, however, said earlier that Sunak was the only candidate who had a pragmatic view on developing ties between the United Kingdom and China, AFP reported.

To assert his convictions, Sunak has called for the closure of 30 Confucius Institutes in Britain to prevent the "soft-power spread" of China through programmes on its culture and language.