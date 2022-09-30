'No Interest' to 'Accelerated Application': Why Has Ukraine Applied to NATO Now?

In a video which is very possibly intended as a rebuttal to the Kremlin and Putin after the latter held a ceremony in Moscow to proclaim four partially occupied Ukrainian territory as annexed Russian land, Zelenskyy "signed" an “accelerated” NATO membership application.

"We are taking our decisive step by signing Ukraine's application for accelerated accession to NATO," Zelenskyy said in a Telegram video.

He was seen announcing the decision and then signing a document with his prime minister and the speaker of parliament alongside him.

“De facto, we have already proven compatibility with alliance standards. They are real for Ukraine – real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction,” Zelenskyy said, according to The Washington Post.