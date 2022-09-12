Russians in Retreat After Ukraine Launches Counteroffensives in Kharkiv

On 10 September, it was confirmed that the Ukrainian military had captured the city of Kupyansk (60 miles east of Kharkiv city) in Kharkiv Oblast. According to sources on both sides, the city of Izyum (also in Kharkiv Oblast) was also liberated.

The Russian Defence Ministry has also confirmed the withdrawal of its troops from the town of Balaklyia, in the Izium Raion district in Kharkiv. The Russians say that the withdrawals are strategic, that is, to "bolster efforts" on the Donetsk front.

"The rapid Ukrainian successes have significant implications for Russia’s overall operational design," tweeted the British Ministry of Defense.