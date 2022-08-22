ADVERTISEMENT

Russia Detains ISIS Suicide Bomber Plotting Terrorist Attack in India: Report

The detainee was reportedly planning an attack against a member of India's leadership elite.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Russia Detains ISIS Suicide Bomber Plotting Terrorist Attack in India: Report
i

Russia's top intelligence agency Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday, 22 August, said that it has detained a suicide bomber associated with the Islamic State terrorist group who was plotting a terrorist attack against a member of India's top leadership, reported Russian news agency Sputnik.

It further added that the detainee is a native of a Central Asian country.

"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the FSB said in a statement.

The detainee was recruited as a suicide bomber sometime between April and June 2022, while he was in Turkey, the agency said.

Also Read

NIA Court Sends Alleged ISIS Member Mohsin Ahmad to One Month Judicial Custody

NIA Court Sends Alleged ISIS Member Mohsin Ahmad to One Month Judicial Custody
ADVERTISEMENT

His "ideological indoctrination was conducted remotely via Telegram messenger accounts and during personal meetings in Istanbul with an IS representative,” the Center for Public Relations reported.

"In 2022... I flew to Russia, and from there I was to leave for India. In India, I was to be given all the necessary things to commit an act of terrorism at the behest of the Islamic State for insulting the Prophet Muhammad," the detainee said in an interrogation video posted by the FSB.

Terrorist group ISIS and all its affiliate organisations have been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in India.

(With inputs from PTI and Sputnik.)

Also Read

Pentagon Says Only 1 Suicide Bomber Behind Kabul Attack; Death Toll Crosses 170

Pentagon Says Only 1 Suicide Bomber Behind Kabul Attack; Death Toll Crosses 170

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  ISIS   India   Terrorist Attack 

Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×