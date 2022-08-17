Ukraine Hits Russian Supply Lines in Explosive Attack on Crimea's Military Base

Adviser to the President Mykhailo Podolyak and chief of staff Andriy Yermak both rejoiced at the attack on social media, with Podolyak describing the incident as "demilitarisation in action," taking a dig at Russia's use of the word "demilitarisation" to justify their invasion.

He also told The Guardian that Ukraine's current strategy is to destroy Russian supply lines, ammunition depots, and logistics amongst other military infrastructure. Overall, Ukraine wants to, as Podolyak claims, "[create] chaos within [Russia's] own forces."

Yermack stated on Telegram that "'Operation 'demilitarisation' in the precise style of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue until the complete de-occupation of Ukraine's territories."

(With inputs from Reuters and The Guardian.)