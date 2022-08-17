Ukraine Hits Russian Supply Lines in Explosive Attack on Crimea's Military Base
President Zelenskyy stated that the explosions targeting Russia "saves the lives of our people."
Explosions rocked a Russian military base Tuesday, 16 August. While it has not been confirmed that Ukraine was behind the attack, with Russia blaming sabotage for the explosions, Kyiv did give clues that they were behind it, stating that their goal is to disrupt Russia's supply lines.
The base was in the north of the Crimean Peninsula, and 2,000 people from a village close by had to be evacuated as an ammunition depot was hit.
After the explosion, a second base in central Crimea was also hit, with these explosions coming just a week after the attack on the Russian airbase which destroyed eight jet fighters.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about these types of attacks on military bases, stating that the explosions targeting Russia "save the lives of our people."
Adviser to the President Mykhailo Podolyak and chief of staff Andriy Yermak both rejoiced at the attack on social media, with Podolyak describing the incident as "demilitarisation in action," taking a dig at Russia's use of the word "demilitarisation" to justify their invasion.
He also told The Guardian that Ukraine's current strategy is to destroy Russian supply lines, ammunition depots, and logistics amongst other military infrastructure. Overall, Ukraine wants to, as Podolyak claims, "[create] chaos within [Russia's] own forces."
Yermack stated on Telegram that "'Operation 'demilitarisation' in the precise style of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue until the complete de-occupation of Ukraine's territories."
(With inputs from Reuters and The Guardian.)
