International Day for Tolerance 2022: Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

Every year, the International Day for Tolerance is observed on 16 November to raise awareness about the importance of tolerance in society. The day is specifically recognized to educate people about the harmful consequences of intolerant society and its impact on the nation.

This year, International Day for Tolerance will be celebrated on Wednesday, 16 November 2022.

According to UNESCO, since there is diversity of individuals, only tolerance can guarantee the existence of mixed communities all over the world. In the current era of globalization, where individuals from all communities coexist, peace and harmony are critical. A society where each person is valued and respected is one that has been built on the foundation of tolerance.

Let's read about the history, significance, and quotes on International Day of Tolerance 2022.