Happy National Education Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images & WhatsApp Status

National Education Day is an annual event and it is celebrated on 11 November every year. The day aims to celebrate the life and achievements of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of India.

This day marks the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He was a renowned freedom fighter and poet who worked to achieve happiness and prosperity for the country.

India still needs help to succeed and achieve meaningful results in its education department, even as the pandemic has further increased the struggles of the education industry. Here are a few wishes, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp status to share.