Karnataka: Heritage Sites Flooded in Hampi; No Threat to UNESCO Sites, Says ASI

After more than 40 years, the Pampa Sagara dam in Vijayanagara's Hosapete is filled to the brim. While the coastal districts in Karnataka faced severe loss to property due to incessant rainfall, the region in North Karnataka too is likely to face flood-like situation.

The Pampa Sagara dam on river Tungabhadra, which has a total capacity of holding 101 tmcft of water, has received an inflow of 87,193 cusec of water and around 1,15,344 cusec of water has been released from the dam.

The Kodanda Swamy Temple in Hampi, which hosts the three primary deities from Ramayana – Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana carved on a monolith rock is likely to get submerged.

Authorities have sounded flood alert downstream, to the villages along the river bed. Anegundi, Singagud, Nagarhalli, and Vipra have been put on alert. However, no threat has been issued to the centrally conserved heritage sites in Hampi.