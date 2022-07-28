United States Government Sued Because Of Trump's Zero Tolerance Policy

Under the Zero Tolerance policy implemented by the former US President Trump's administration in 2018, thousands of families were torn apart.

According to the policy under Donald Trump's presidency, every migrant, including asylum seekers, who tries to cross the US border at any other place than an official port of entry was to be detained and criminally prosecuted.

The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) have filed a suit against the US government in the federal district court in Arizona on behalf of parents.