United States Government Sued Because Of Trump's Zero Tolerance Policy
Under the Zero Tolerance policy implemented by the former US President Trump's administration in 2018, thousands of families were torn apart.
According to the policy under Donald Trump's presidency, every migrant, including asylum seekers, who tries to cross the US border at any other place than an official port of entry was to be detained and criminally prosecuted.
The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) have filed a suit against the US government in the federal district court in Arizona on behalf of parents.
The non-profit organization helps provide free and low-cost legal services to undeserved immigrant children. Along with RAICES, the global law firm Hogan Lovells and Arizona co-counsel Lewis Roca, the lawsuit is seeking damages for the harms that the parents and their children endured by being forcibly separated at the border.
According to the lawsuit, the four plaintiff families continue to suffer after the trauma of being separated and detained. However, they've received no apology, acknowledgement or explanation from the United States government.
Tami Goodlette, the Director of Litigation at RAICES, said that the Zero Tolerance policy was "an intentional act of abuse, and it is the current administration's responsibility to rectify the ongoing harms caused to these families."
"We are taking the Biden administration to court to make sure these families get the compensation they deserve for the trauma inflicted upon them by the federal government."Tami Goodlette, Director of Litigation at RAICES.
As per the complaint, the Trump administration's federal government were the reason that each of the four plaintiff families were separated and were given no notice, information, or a plan for reunification.
(With inputs from the American Bazaar)
