Ready To Help Sri Lanka in Quick Economic Recovery: India Assures Rajapaksa

India on Thursday, 23 June, assured Sri Lanka that it stands ready to help the island nation's quick economic recovery through promoting investments, connectivity and strengthening economic linkage as a four-member delegation led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra met the country's top leadership, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka is facing the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948 which has led to an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas and fuel across the country.

The delegation, which also included Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, and Kartik Pande, Joint Secretary, Indian Ocean Region, first met President Rajapaksa.