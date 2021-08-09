Any Hindrance to Maritime Trade Can Hurt Economy: PM Modi at UNSC Debate

Chairing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Open Debate on ‘Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 9 August, said that any hindrance to maritime trade can hurt the global economy, as he called for removal of barriers and stressed on the settlement of disputes peacefully and according to international law.

PM Modi’s address came days after India took over the rotating presidency of UNSC from France on 1 August. TS Tirumurti, the Permanent Representative of India to the UN, said that they three key focus areas will be maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism.

India has held the presidency seven times in the past.