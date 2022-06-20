Sri Lanka Tour Great Opportunity to Build Team: Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet has been appointed as the ODI skipper, besides his role as T20I captain.

She stressed on giving opportunities to young players.

“In the fielding department also, we will give opportunities to young players who can bowl 10 overs and look for breakthroughs. We are trying to do little-little things, where we (have) worked in this (NCA) camp and we are having a vision, so we will look for that (in terms of implementation),” she said.

“If we talk about our bowling unit, this is the time they are getting responsibility and this tour will be an ideal platform for them to perform where they can take charge and bowl full quota."

“For us it is important whatever we are planning, we should go and deliver, that is what as a unit we are looking forward (to),” she added.

India will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is during their tour to the Island nation, beginning on June 23.