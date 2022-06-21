21st Amendment: The Tumultuous Journey of Sri Lanka's Constitution

Amid the country's never-ending economic crisis, the Sri Lankan Cabinet on Monday, 20 June, approved the 21st Amendment to the Constitution aimed at empowering the parliament over the executive president.

It will be tabled in the parliament soon for a vote, two senior ministers have said.

"The 21 amendment was tabled and passed in cabinet today and will be tabled in @ParliamentLK soon. Like to thank @RW_UNP and @wijerajapakshe for pushing it through," Minister of Tourism and Lands Harin Fernando tweeted.

It will nullify the unchecked powers of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, which he possesses due to the 20th Amendment.