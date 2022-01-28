Dr V Anantha Nageswaran Appointed Chief Economic Advisor to Finance Ministry
His appointment comes ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.
The government on Friday, 28 January, appointed Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) for Union Finance Ministry.
His appointment comes ahead of the Budget session of Parliament. Previously, this post was held by KV Subramanian, who quit in October 2021.
More About V Anantha Nageswaran
Dr Nageswaran, has in the past worked as a writer, author, teacher, and a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021.
Further, the Ministry of Finance stated that he has taught at several business schools including institutes of management in India and in Singapore, and has been published extensively.
Dr Nageswaran was also the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University, as per the government press release.
He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.
