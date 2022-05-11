'Will Appoint New PM, Cabinet This Week': Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
"The new government's PM will be awarded the opportunity to produce a new program & take this country forward."
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday, 11 May, said he will appoint a new prime minister and a Cabinet this week.
"This week I will appoint a prime minister and Cabinet that can command a majority in Parliament and can gain the confidence of the people of the country," he said while addressing the nation, as per NDTV.
"Thereafter, a constitutional amendment will be moved to enact the content of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which will vest more powers with the Parliament. The new government's prime minister will be awarded the opportunity to produce a new programme and take this country forward," he added.
The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday also gave its troops shoot-on-sight orders, soon after granting the military and police machinery emergency powers to arrest people without warrants.
Sri Lanka Central Bank Chief Says Economy Will Collapse If No New Govt in 2 Days
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka warned on Wednesday, 11 May, that the economy will 'collapse' if no new government was formed in 2 days.
Nandalal Weerasinghe, governor of the Sri Lankan Central Bank, said to reporters that the economy will "collapse beyond redemption", as reported by AFP.
"If there is no government in the next two days, the economy will completely collapse and no one will be able to save it."
He also threatened to resign if the country did not see political stability soon.
"I took on this responsibility with expectations that political stability will be established. It’s been more than a month with no progress. I do not wish to continue in this post if political stability is not achieved,” he was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.
The Sri Lankan Crisis
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya declared a state of emergency in the country from 7 May onwards, giving security forces sweeping powers amid anti-government protests. This marked the second time in five weeks that an emergency was declared in the country.
The island nation has been going through an economic meltdown of a scale unseen since the country's financial crisis of 1948. Prices of essential commodities like rice, milk, and oil have skyrocketed, resulting in massive nationwide protests and political instability.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.