India-Maldives: What Happened in High-Level Meet Before Call to Withdraw Troops?

Malé and New Delhi had set up a high-level core group back when PM Modi met Muizzu on the sidelines of COP-28 Summit, to negotiate the withdrawal of troops, and the group's first meeting took place on Sunday, 14 January, which saw the presence of the Indian High Commissioner, Diplomats and the Defence Attaché at the Maldives Foreign Affairs Ministry Headquarters in Malé.

According to the latest figures, 88 Indian military personnel, two HAL Dhruv helicopters and a Dornier aircraft for humanitarian purposes, are present in the Maldives. Indian troops have been stationed in Maldives to trian their military in combat and reconnaissance, and rescue-aid operations.