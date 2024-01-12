Lakshadweep: Don’t Go the Maldives Way!

The Maldives, an idyllic archipelago of coral islands in the Indian Ocean, faces an existential threat as it grapples with the adverse impacts of climate change and numerous environmental challenges. Rising sea levels pose a grave danger to the Maldives, with its average ground level just 1.5 meters above the sea. Climate models suggest that under a two-degree warmer world, around 80 per cent of Maldives will drown by the end of the century, with a significant loss happening by 2050. The vulnerability of these low-lying islands to rising sea levels is a direct consequence of global climate change, which has led to the melting of polar ice caps and the thermal expansion of seawater.

Ocean acidification further jeopardises the Maldives' delicate coral ecosystems, renowned for their biodiversity. Coral reefs, essential for the nation's economy through tourism and fisheries, are experiencing bleaching events due to warmer sea temperatures. The intricate balance of marine life, including fish species crucial for the livelihoods of local communities, is under threat.