Maldives: In Politics, There is Always a Fine Slip Between the Cup and the Lip

In 1988, when armed mercenaries had almost taken over the Maldivian capital of Male in a coup d’état, India’s daring rescue with the 17th Parachute Field Regiment (‘Operation Cactus’) flying non-stop from Agra, had saved the day for the Maldives.

The infamous trio of the current Maldivians-in-news i.e., Maryam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Mahzoom Majid may have either been too young or perhaps not even born, thirty-six years ago – but as Maldivian politicians with apparent education, they couldn’t be oblivious to this historical reality.

What perhaps, they were pandering to was competitive partisan one-upmanship, albeit, in its most uncouth, boorish and pun-intended ‘clownish’ ways (after all, they had called out the Indian Prime Minister’s recent visit to Lakshadweep with grossly unbecoming terms like ‘puppet of Israel’, ‘terrorist’, ‘clown’ etc.,).