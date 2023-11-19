Withdraw Military Personnel From Maldives, Prez Muizzu Formally Requests India

Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu has formally requested India to withdraw its military personnel from the island country.
The request was made on 18 November when Muizzu met Indian Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in Malé.
Muizzi, who took oath as the eighth President of the Maldives on Friday, had throughout his campaign stated that he’ll ensure that India’s military presence in Maldives is withdrawn if he’s elected to power.
On Saturday, news agency ANI, citing sources, said, “It was agreed that the two Governments would discuss workable solutions for continued cooperation through the use of these platforms (Indian military personnel) as this serves the interests of the people of Maldives.”
Rijiju, after meeting the Maldivian President, took to X (formerly Twitter) to say, "Privileged to call on President H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu. Conveyed greetings from Hon’ble PM @NarendraModi and reiterated India’s commitment to further strengthen the substantive bilateral cooperation and robust people-to-people ties."
