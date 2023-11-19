ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Withdraw Military Personnel From Maldives, Prez Muizzu Formally Requests India

Maldives has formally requested India to withdraw its military personnel from the island country.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Withdraw Military Personnel From Maldives, Prez Muizzu Formally Requests India
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu has formally requested India to withdraw its military personnel from the island country.

The request was made on 18 November when Muizzu met Indian Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in Malé.

Muizzi, who took oath as the eighth President of the Maldives on Friday, had throughout his campaign stated that he’ll ensure that India’s military presence in Maldives is withdrawn if he’s elected to power.

On Saturday, news agency ANI, citing sources, said, “It was agreed that the two Governments would discuss workable solutions for continued cooperation through the use of these platforms (Indian military personnel) as this serves the interests of the people of Maldives.”

Rijiju, after meeting the Maldivian President, took to X (formerly Twitter) to say, "Privileged to call on President H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu. Conveyed greetings from Hon’ble PM @NarendraModi and reiterated India’s commitment to further strengthen the substantive bilateral cooperation and robust people-to-people ties."

Also Read

Myanmar's Spring Revolution: A New Instability With India's Border Region

Myanmar's Spring Revolution: A New Instability With India's Border Region

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  India   Maldives   Military 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×