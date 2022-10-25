'Lagaan to Lagaam': How India Reacted to Rishi Sunak's Appointment as UK PM

Indian-origin Conservative Party MP Rishi Sunak served as chancellor of the exchequer when Boris Johnson was the UK prime minister.
Altered by: Pranay Dutta Roy/The Quint
Indian-origin Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak's rise to 10 Downing Street has left people across India elated, with many pointing out the irony that a person whose ancestors were born in a British colony is now the head of the United Kingdom government.
Besides general public, several prominent Indian leaders, celebrities and politicians have extended their regards to the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.
Congratulating Sunak on Monday, 24 October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership."
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and hailed the development, saying, "Bharat mata ki Jai. Now the UK finally has a new Viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Indians all over the world are proud of Sunak's historic achievement.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor went as so far to say that this was a 'Lagaan (tribute) to Lagaam (Rein)' moment.
Meanwhile, spiritual leader Sadhguru said that this development was truly "Amrit Mahotsav."
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Raghav Chadha, claimed that "history has come a full circle."
While P Chidambaram likened US Vice President Kamala Harris' achievement to Rishi Sunak's, he added, "I think there is a lesson to learned by India and the parties that practise majoritarianism."
Other celebrities who hailed Sunak's win included Raveena Tandon, who said, "Diwali seems to be special this year ! #IndiaVsPak2022 #rishisunak so be it good for everyone ... may you all achieve what you all set out for , May all your dreams come true."
South Indian actress, Pranitha Subhash, said, "You make Indians and Hindus proud."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)