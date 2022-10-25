'Lagaan to Lagaam': How India Reacted to Rishi Sunak's Appointment as UK PM

Indian-origin Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak's rise to 10 Downing Street has left people across India elated, with many pointing out the irony that a person whose ancestors were born in a British colony is now the head of the United Kingdom government.

Besides general public, several prominent Indian leaders, celebrities and politicians have extended their regards to the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.

Congratulating Sunak on Monday, 24 October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership."