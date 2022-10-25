Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi & Others Congratulate Rishi Sunak, UK's Next PM

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet, congratulating Rishi Sunak as UK's new Prime Minister.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to congratulate Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. On Tuesday (25 October), the Goodbye actor posted a message on both Twitter and Instagram. The message began with him writing, "Bharat mata ki Jai." Referring to Sunak as "a new Viceroy", the 80-year-old veteran actor proceeded to express his joy about an Indian-origin candidate being elected as UK's Prime Minister.
Here's his tweet:
Bachchan wasn't the only Indian celebrity who took to social media to extend their wishes to Britain's youngest Prime Minister. Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Who would have thought when India celebrates 75 years of Independence from the British, the British will get a Prime Minister of Indian origin, a first ever Hindu PM #RishiSunak #LifeComesFullCircle #India"
Popular South actor and Member of Parliament, Ravi Kishan also took to Twitter to express his joy. Posting a picture of Sunak, he congratulates the Prime Minister and calls his election "a historic day." Sharing the news of him being the youngest PM of the United Kingdom, he writes, "A Very Proud Hindu moment for all of us."
South Indian actress, Pranitha Subhash also shared the news on her social media platform. Posting a picture of Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murthy praying, she referred to the new Prime Minister as "Karnataka's son-in-law". Here's her tweet:
