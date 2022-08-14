Delegation of 5 US Lawmakers to Visit Taiwan Just 12 Days After Pelosi's Trip

Image used for representation only. China had conducted unprecedented military drills in the Taiwan strait following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island last week.
(Photo: PTI)
A delegation of US lawmakers is set to visit Taiwan just 12 days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip catalysed Chinese missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around the island, according to a report published by the Associated Press on Sunday, 14 August.
The five-member delegation will be led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of and will be in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as part of a larger visit to Asia, the American Institute in Taiwan announced.
According to the press release, Representative John Garamendi (D-CA), Representative Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), Representative Don Beyer (D-VA), and Representative Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-AS) are the other members of the delegation.
"The delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change, and other significant issues of mutual interest," the press release added.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in the first week of August, which prompted China to send warplanes and warships up to the informal line that divides the Taiwan Strait between Mainland China and Taiwan. Live drills have also been held by the People's Liberation Army.
(With inputs from AP.)