‘India Concerned, Urges Exercise of Restraint’: MEA Clarifies Position on Taiwan

The Union Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, 12 August, said that it was concerned over the developments in Taiwan and urged for the avoidance unilateral action, which could alter the status quo in the region.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, during a weekly media briefing, said, "Like many other countries, India too is concerned at recent developments."

"We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region," he added.