Canada Truckers Vow to Keep Protesting as Govt Threatens to Freeze Bank Accounts

Additionally, the police chief of Ottawa resigned on 15 February after being criticised for not doing enough to stop the protests that have halted economic activity in the capital.

In his resignation statement, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said he had done "everything possible to keep this city safe and put an end to this unprecedented and unforeseeable crisis", as quoted in a Reuters report.

The Story So Far

Thousands of truckers have been protesting the Canadian government's vaccine mandate, which had been imposed on 15 January.

It required truckers to provide proof of vaccination before entering Canada from the United States.

As the mandate was imposed, the border bridge between Canada and the US was blockaded by protestors.

The bridge was eventually cleared, but protests continued to rage.

Some arrests were also made.

What had started out as a protest against the vaccine mandate has now become about the government and its overall COVID response.