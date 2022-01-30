Canadian PM Trudeau & Family Shifted to Secret Location Amid Anti-Vax Protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family members have been shifted to a secret location away from the country’s capital Ottawa after thousands stage protests opposing the PM’s Covid-19 mandates.

On 15 January 2022, the Trudeau government had implemented a new rule which requires truckers to provide proof of vaccination before entering Canada. The US government also put out a similar mandate on 22 January.

The “Freedom Convoy” which had started out as a rally of truckers against the new mandates soon blew up into full-fledged anti-vaccination protests against the government.