Canadian PM Trudeau & Family Shifted to Secret Location Amid Anti-Vax Protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family members have been shifted to a secret location away from the country’s capital Ottawa after thousands stage protests opposing the PM’s Covid-19 mandates.
On 15 January 2022, the Trudeau government had implemented a new rule which requires truckers to provide proof of vaccination before entering Canada. The US government also put out a similar mandate on 22 January.
The “Freedom Convoy” which had started out as a rally of truckers against the new mandates soon blew up into full-fledged anti-vaccination protests against the government.
As per reports, police are on high alert for possible violence after hundreds of protesters, vehicles, pickup trucks flooded into the parliamentary precinct, despite an extreme cold warning.
A lot of the protesters were against the health restrictions, mask mandates and Covid-19 guidelines. The protest also found a lot of supporters on social media platforms including from Elon Musk who tweeted, “Canadian truckers rule”.
Some of the protesters were also seen dancing on the prominent war memorial, reports said.
According to a report on the Bloombergquint, the Canadian Trucking Alliance, a federation representing provincial trucking organizations, released a statement on Saturday saying that these protests are unrepresentative of the broader industry.
The CTA said that about 90% of Canadian truckers are vaccinated, and the industry must “adapt and comply” with the newly-enforced rules.
Earlier on Friday, Trudeau had told the media that the convoy represented a "small fringe minority" who "do not represent the views of Canadians."
(With inputs from Reuters, Bloombergquint and NDTV)
