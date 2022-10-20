UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns, Leadership Vote To Take Place Next Week

British Prime Minister Liz Truss is battling increasing demand for resignation amid fallout from the mini budget.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss tendered her resignation on Thursday, 20 October, after spending just 45 days in office.
Truss' announcement, outside 10 Downing Street, follows the near-full evaporation of her political authority, a few weeks after her proposed economic reforms were met with immense criticism.
