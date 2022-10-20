Truss vs Lettuce, No 10 Airbnb: Twitter Reacts to UK Political Crisis With Memes

British PM Liz Truss has been facing calls to resign over her government's decision to slash taxes, which reportedly lost the country over £60 billion.
Comparison with a store-bought lettuce, 10 Downing Street up for rent on Airbnb, and a "ghost PM" tag.
These are just a few of the potshots people have taken at British Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose image has been marred by dreadful approval ratings owing to her government's drastic, unsupported policy decision to slash taxes, which reportedly lost the country over £60 billion.
Kwasi Kwarteng, Truss' then chancellor of the exchequer and reportedly a good friend of the PM, was fired from his job on 14 October, after 38 days in office, amid the blowback, making him the second shortest-serving finance minister in Britain's history, behind only Iain Macleod, who passed away after serving for 30 days.
Twitter has exploded with jokes and memes about the PM, who may herself become the shortest serving prime minister in the country's history. The Tory leader hasn't even completed two months in office, and is already facing calls for her to step down by the Keir Starmer-led Labour Party and even some of her own party colleagues.
Truss was compared to a lettuce by The Economist, a prominent news journal, as well as an entertainment tabloid called The Daily Star.
The livestream has attracted hundreds of thousands of views since it was posted on 13 October. For effect, the lettuce was even donned with googly eyes, and sometimes even a wig and an eye mask.
The hashtag '#lettuceliz' also became a popular trend on social media.
While some people said that they had cheese in the refrigerator which would last longer than Truss, others took shots at one of her interviews, in which she had said that she was willing to become an "unpopular PM" for implementing "pro-growth" policies.
Others shared images of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's PM, up for rent on Airbnb with the tagline "Perfect for short stays".
Comedian Will Sebag-Montefiore also shared a mock video of him interviewing Truss, which has garnered over 40,000 likes so far.
Truss on Monday admitted that mistakes were made by her government, but said that she would lead her party into the next general election, slated for 2024-25.
"We get it and we have listened," Truss had said amid the backlash.
A Twitter user uploaded a picture of a cartoon character saying the same words in a burning room, highlighting the chaos that surrounds the PM's tenure, which is currently hanging by a thread.
Another dog got in on the act, quoting Truss' line that the slashing of taxes was not a bad policy, but had become a distraction from the real goals of the government.
The latest blow to the Truss government came as the Indian-origin Suella Braverman on Wednesday, 19 October, resigned as home secretary, penning a scathing letter to the PM. More resignations are expected to follow in the coming days.
