UK PM Liz Truss Announces Cap on Energy Bills for Two Years

The United Kingdom's newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday, 8 September, announced that the typical household energy bill in the UK will be capped at £2,500 per year, for the next two years.

"From 1 October, a typical household will pay no more than £2,500 per year, for each of the next two years, while we get the energy markets back on track," Truss told the UK Parliament.

"This will save a typical household, £1,000 a year based," Truss added. The move is in addition to the £400 payment to households set out by former chancellor and Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak earlier this year.