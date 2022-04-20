Boris Johnson’s Bad Behaviour: How Waning Trust in PM Affects Trust in Democracy

In early 2021, we conducted a nationwide survey of 3,000 individuals in Great Britain, focusing primarily on public reactions to the pandemic. It included questions about public trust in government, Parliament and political parties. The data was collected well before the partygate scandal, so the responses are not affected by temporary blips in public opinion caused by these revelations.

The responses give us insight into the relationship between trust in government and the behaviour of political leaders at a time when the Conservatives were relatively popular and ahead of Labour in voting intentions by 7 percent.

We asked respondents to indicate the extent to which they trust institutions using a scale of zero to ten, where zero meant that they had no trust at all, and ten meant that they trusted it completely.

The average trust score on this scale for the UK government was 4.8, with some 56 percent of respondents scoring between zero and five, and nearly 13 percent stating that they did not trust the government at all. On the other side of the scale, just over 3 percent said that that they trusted it completely with a score of ten. The most common choice was a trust score of five.