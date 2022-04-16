Russia Bans Entry of UK PM Boris Johnson, Other Top Officials Over Sanctions

Boris Johnson.
The Kremlin on Saturday, 16 April, banned the entry of United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other top British officials into Russia, as per the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The retaliatory move comes after heavy sanctions were imposed on Moscow by the UK over the war in Ukraine.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
