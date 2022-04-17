In Maiden Visit as UK PM, Boris Johnson To Be in India on 21-22 April

UK PM Boris Johnson.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Boris Johnson)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is slated to visit India on 21 and 22 April. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this will be Johnson’s “maiden visit to India as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.”
The prime ministers of the two countries “will review implementation of the Roadmap 2030 and set their vision for further intensifying cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral ties,” said the MEA.
They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, it added.
According to the British Prime Minister’s Office, Johnson is expected to announce major investment in key industries in both the UK and India, “boosting jobs and growth at home, as well as new collaboration on cutting-edge science, health and technology.”
Further, they said, that Johnson will use the visit to drive progress in the Free Trade Agreement negotiations launched earlier this year.
Speaking ahead of the visit, Johnson had said:
"My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations – from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence," he had added.
