British PM Boris Johnson 'Unreservedly' Apologises in Parliament Over Partygate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Tuesday, 19 April, apologised for attending an illegal party during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, even as the Opposition demanded that he quit for the sake of integrity in politics.

However, Johnson said he did not think he had done anything wrong when he attended an office gathering for his birthday in June 2020.

On 12 April, Johnson was fined 50 pounds, thus becoming the first British leader to be fined for breaking the law. Additionally, the police are investigating several other parties in government buildings that Johnson allegedly attended.