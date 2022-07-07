Boris Johnson Resigns as Party Chief: How Will the Next British PM Be Chosen?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, 7 July, leaving a vacuum in leadership that will determine the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.

His decision to quit comes in response to a slew of resignations from multiple ministers in his old Cabinet (he has already appointed a new one), Tory MPs, and junior aides as well.

By Monday, Johnson said in his speech, a timetable for his departure and a successor should be finalised by the committee of senior Conservative lawmakers.